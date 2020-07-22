Governor Ivey Proclaims July 22 as “Sweet Grown Alabama Day”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sweet Grown Alabama Day was celebrated Wednesday at the State Capitol with a special farmers market. Governor Kay Ivey also issued a proclamation that declared July 22, 2020, Sweet Grown Alabama Day.

Alabama’s farmers have a significant impact on Alabama with over 580,000 Alabamians working in agriculture and related industries.

Nearly 30 vendors and “Sweet Grown Alabama” members joined the celebration with a farmers market on Brainbridge Street in front of the State Capitol with produce such as meat, honey, pecans, and locally produced items.

The agricultural industry produces more than $70 billion annually and is a key employer and economic driver in Alabama.

You can visit their database at SweetGrownAlabama.org.