Greenville Police Launch Investigation into Vehicle Stolen from Commerce Street

The Greenville Police Department is currently investigating the theft of an automobile. The offense occurred on June 28.

According to Investigators, the victim’s grey 2018 Nissan Altima (VIN# 1N4AL3AP0JC162323) was stolen from the 300 block of W. Commerce Street in Greenville. The victim reported the vehicle stolen on July 22, when they became aware of the theft.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspect and locate the vehicle through the released photos and video.

Police are asking for anyone with details on this to call the Greenville Police Department or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP (7867).