Hot With PM Storms

by Shane Butler

Another day and the same ole weather story. Hot and humid with isolated showers & storms. Temps continue to head into the 90s for highs. Overnight temps fall into the mid to upper 70s. Some relief from the heat comes from those afternoon showers and storms. We just don’t see any significant change in our near future. Mean while, the activity is picking up down in the tropics. We have two systems we’re watching. One is in the gulf and shows signs of strengthening as it moves over the central gulf and eventually into the Texas coast late week. Seas along our gulf coast will be a bit rough and there’s a high rip current risk through Friday and moderate over the weekend. The other system has become T.S. Gonzalo. It’s way out over the Atlantic but its forecast to move into the southern Caribbean late in the weekend into early next week. It’s forecasted to become a hurricane soon. We will have plenty of time to watch Gonzalo as it approaches the gulf late next week.