Human Skull Found on Property in Lee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A search on Wednesday, June 22, of the property in the 4000 block of US Hwy 280 East did not produce any new evidence in the found human skull from Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening the owner of the property called the Lee County Sheriff ‘s office and reported that their dogs had brought a human skull up to the residence. Sheriff’s investigators collected the skull and investigators and Lee County Coroner Bill Harris returned to the property and search for several hours for more remains. The search did not produce any evidence.

Examiners say it appears that the skull has been in the elements for some time.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said “It is like looking for a needle in a haystack. The property involves over 100 acres and the property next to that is over 240 acres.”

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for initial analysis. “Hopefully, we can get DNA extracted and then proceed from there,” Harris said.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s office and the Lee County Coroner’s office.

If anyone has any information concerning the case, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Lee County Crime Stoppers at 888-522-7847, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.