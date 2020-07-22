Man Charged with Sexual Assault of Child Under the Age of 12

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man with sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

MPD charged Apoliner Teopanci-Mariano, 35, with first degree Sodomy and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less Than 12. The incident is said to have happened on July 20, around 11 am, in the 2200 block of Bell Gate Court.

Teopanci-Mariano was identified as the suspect, taken into custody on scene, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

His bond was set at $90,000.