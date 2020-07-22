Montgomery Public Schools Will Go Virtual for First 9 Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Public School system has announced they will go completely virtual for the first nine weeks of the school year. MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference.

Dr. Moore says that all students will be able to check out devices. She says the district is ordering enough devices for each student to have one.

Additional training will be provided to teachers to become comfortable with the virtual platform.

MPS will still provide meals for students who choose to participate in the nutrition program.

The first day of school will be remain August 10th with teachers reporting on August 4th.