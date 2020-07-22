Selma Non-Profit Conducts Free Food & Book Giveaway in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people turned out for a drive-thru food giveaway Wednesday morning in Selma.

Twenty pound boxes of fresh produce were handed out to people who came through.

Free books were also given away to school age children at the event.

The giveaway was sponsored by the North Star Beloved Community Organization.

“We have two things going on. Number one, we know people are in need of food, healthy food so, our food is really vegetables and fruits. But our children are also in great need of knowledge, knowledge of who they are,” said Faya Rose Toure.

For more info about future food giveaways — and free books — call (334) 526-2626.