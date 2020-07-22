Tallassee City Schools Reopening Plans

by Samantha Williams

Tallassee City Schools is giving parents two learning options upon returning to school in a soft opening Wednesday, August 19, 2020: virtual or face-to-face/blended learning.

Families choosing the virtual program must be prepared to provide stable internet access for student(s) learning. This choice is made each 9-weeks in order to maintain stability for students, faculty and staff. A device will be provided to each student who selects the virtual option. Families who choose virtual learning will be required to make that commitment for a full 9-week period.

Kindergarten-12th grade students will use EdGenuity as their virtual program. This instructional content will be provided through Google Classroom. Students will be assigned a Tallassee City Schools employee as a facilitator. Students will have regular access to these facilitators through email.

The face-to-face/blended approach mixes traditional learning with virtual learning in a rotation to meet the needs of students while maximizing social distancing. This learning model will be utilized in the soft opening of our schools. In an effort to maintain proper social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Alabama Department of Public Health, each campus will split into Group A and Group B. Students will attend school face-to-face on their assigned days, and they will attend virtually on the opposite days. Students are expected to participate to the greatest extent possible on their virtual days. Participation will be considered for E-attendance on virtual days. The following calendar will be implemented. Please note, this schedule will only be in effect through Labor Day.

Please CLICK HERE to communicate your learning choice. Commitments to learning options must be completed no later than July 29, 2020.

Preventative Measures: Students who ride the bus to school will be screened by a T.C.S. employee before/while loading the bus. Any student who has a temperature of 100.4° or higher when loading the bus will not be allowed to attend school. We encourage parents to bring children to school rather than riding the school bus as there is no way to properly social distance on a school bus.

All car riders will have their temperature checked prior to entering the school building. Any student who has a temperature of 100.4° or higher will not be allowed to attend school.

Students excluded from school due to temperature of 100.4 or higher should not return to school until they have been fever-free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medication such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen) with a medical evaluation and written documentation from a healthcare provider that determines their symptoms were more likely due to another cause, or has tested negative for COVID-19 with documentation from a healthcare provider, or has stayed home at least 3 days after fever has resolved (without fever reducing medications such as; Tylenol or ibuprofen), AND all other symptoms have improved, and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

Visitors: While T.C.S. encourage parental involvement, in a continued effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, it is suspending visitors at all campuses at this time.

Child Nutrition Program: Students will be provided meal opportunities for breakfast and lunch each day in a grab-and-go style. Meals will be consumed outside of the cafeteria to allow for social distancing. Parents are encouraged to utilize MySchoolBucks to provide funds for their child’s account to minimize the exchange of cash and checks to school personnel.

CLICK HERE to see the 2020-2021 revised school calendar.