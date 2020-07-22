The Dog Days of Summer, Plus Waiting on Gonzalo

by Ryan Stinnett

It is officially “The Dog Days of Summer” and as you would expect, the hot weather continues. Our Wednesday will be another blazing hot day across Alabama as temperatures will be heading well into the mid and upper 90s again this afternoon, and heat index values will be in the 100°-105°. We will watch the radar this afternoon, to see those seemingly random scattered showers and storms on the radar across the Alabama landscape, but unfortunately, most locations will remain dry. We will mention that big HEAT means big STORMS, and storms this time of year pack a punch with tremendous amounts of lightning, intense rainfall, and even carry the threat of damaging wind gusts on occasion due to “wet microburst.” So just keep that in mind the rest of today as some storms will be strong.

ROUTINE LATE JULY WX: Our weather doesn’t change much from day to day this time of year. The days start off very muggy and then quickly become hot and humid with a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers and storms can pop-up anytime, but there is a greater coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms form; you just watch to watch radar trends each day. They do provide some heat-relief, but most locations do not see them on a daily basis, which means it will remain hot each day through the weekend, as highs across the state will range from the low to upper 90s. Of course, add in that humidity, and it feels even hotter, as heat index values range from 100°-105° at times.

NEXT WEEK: More of the same is expected as the upper ridge will remain in place across the Deep South. More hot and humid days, with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: Two areas the NHC is monitoring:

A tropical wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, southern Florida, and western Cuba. Gradual development of this system is possible while it moves west-northwestward during the next few days. This disturbance is expected to move over the central Gulf today, and reach the northwestern Gulf on Thursday and Friday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary. Formation chance through 5 days…medium…40 percent.

And we are waiting on Tropical Depression Seven to become Gonzalo today. But the latest on this system from the NHC:

At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 42.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A generally westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Stay cool, wear a mask when in places you can’t safely socially distance, and be kind!!!

Ryan