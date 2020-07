Troy Police Make Arrest in Recent Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

Police have charged 17-year-old Jamarco Harris with capital murder for the death of Jacoby Cogburn.

The shooting happened on July 13th in the 300 block of Elba Highway.

Authorities found Cogburn’s body in the back of the Tanglewood Apartments.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.