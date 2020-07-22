WANTED: Nearly $3,000 in Perfume Stolen from Prattville Store, Police Need Help Identifying Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a felony Theft from a retail store. Investigators say that on July 10, around 2:25 pm, two unknown females entered the Ulta Beauty store with large handbags. The females went directly to the perfume section and started concealing items in their bags. Once the bags were filled the females immediately left the store.

The store manager stated the suspects were driving a newer model white SUV, with a Florida tag. The total stolen amount was $2,964. Brands of perfume listed as stolen include Dior Sauvage, YSL, Y Men, La Nuit De L’Homme, L’Homme, Mr. Burberry, DG Light, Coach, and Tagson Fragrance.

Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects through the released photos.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the unidentified suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!