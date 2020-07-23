Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19 Pushing for All Schools Systems to Go Virtual for Fall Semester

by Alabama News Network Staff

Teachers from around Alabama had a rally at the State Capitol to share their concerns about returning to school. It was put on by Alabama Teachers Against COVID-19 (ATAC-19). The rally was Thursday, June 23.

ATAC-19 is pushing for all school districts to go virtual in the fall semester. Several schools systems have announced they will go virtual for the first nine weeks with some school systems saying they will give parents and students the option of virtual or in-person school.

The group has about 5,000 members.