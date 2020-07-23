Better Rain Chances And A Little Less Heat This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The oppressive late-July heat continued across central and south Alabama Thursday, with high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s. Fortunately, there were more showers and storms around this afternoon to help bust the heat. That’s due to tropical moisture now streaming into the southern half of Alabama around tropical depression eight’s circulation. While tropical depression eight won’t directly impact our area, rain chances look enhanced through the weekend.

Meanwhile, quite a few showers and storms could persist into this evening. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 80s or so around 7PM, before falling into the upper 70s by 9PM. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Most of the rain comes to a close overnight.

While Friday morning looks mostly rain-free, expect scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. With the good probability for rain, temperatures stay a little more tame, topping out in the low to mid 90s rather than the mid and upper 90s. Still, the heat index could exceed 100° at times. Most of the showers and storms taper off Friday evening, with a transition to a partly cloudy sky with low in the low to mid 70s Friday night.

Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. These follow a routine summer pattern- bubbling up during the afternoon, then fizzling away during the evenings. Expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances remain elevated next week, and could increase Tuesday through Thursday, depending on the southward progress of a potential cold front. The higher rain chances could curb afternoon high temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Meanwhile, the nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid 70s.