Birmingham Activist Carlos Chaverst Arrested by Three Separate Police Departments

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama activist said he was arrested in three different cities on separate charges. According to reports, 27-year-old Carlos Chaverst turned himself in Monday on outstanding warrants in Hoover, Homewood and Birmingham. Chaverst is the president of the Birmingham Justice League.

Hoover police charged Chaverst with inciting to riot on June 4. In Homewood, he was charged with second-degree bail jumping. In Birmingham, he was charged with failure to appear on multiple citations including driving with a suspended license.

Chaverst said police were blatantly targeting him with frivolous charges. He said he hopes police will drop the charges. If not, his legal team will sue each department.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)