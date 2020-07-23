Classic Late July Weather; First Hurricane of Season Expected Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

New day, same forecast as our weather doesn’t change day in and day out this time of year. It is another hot and humid day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Again today, and through the weekend, highs will be ranging from the low to upper 90s. Add in that humidity, and it feels even hotter, as heat index values range from 100°-105° at times as well.

Each day scattered showers and storms can pop-up anytime, but there is a greater coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms form; you just watch to watch radar trends each day.

We will continue to mention that big HEAT means big STORMS, and any storm will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts on occasion due to “wet microburst.” So a few severe thunderstorms warnings are possible. Also, don’t forget about the frequent and tremendous amounts of lightning, as well as tropical downpours, which can result in isolated areas of flooding. So just keep that in mind each day through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: More of the same is expected as the upper ridge will remain in place across the Deep South through midweek, so more hot and humid days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s. By midweek, a weak front could approach Alabama, perhaps enhancing coverage of showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and Thursday.

IN THE TROPICS: Gonzalo is gaining strength and is expected to become first hurricane of season later today, while Tropical Depression Eight is expected to become Hanna over the next 24 hours.

At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 47.0 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 12 mph. A general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected followed by a turn toward the west-northwest on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Eight was located near latitude 26.0 North, longitude 90.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to move across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday and make landfall along the Texas coast on Saturday. Slow strengthening is expected, and the depression could become a tropical storm in a day or so. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Have a glorious Thursday and stay cool!!!

Ryan