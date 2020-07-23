Dallas Co. Schools Finalizing Plans to Reopen Amid COVID-19

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County Schools is finalizing it’s plans to reopen for the upcoming school year.

The school district is providing options for student learning this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, there’s the face to face option — which puts students back in the classroom for some instruction.

The second option available for students — is remote learning.

“The remote students are 100 percent at home. They don’t come into the building physically but they will be in virtually,” said Superintendent Hattie Shelton.

“We call it remote because our students will be able to remotely come into the classroom using a link that the teacher provides each day.”

Shelton says the third option and final option for student learning — is independent study.

“They can check-in everyday, do their assignments. They’re considered present. And on Friday, if they need assistance, they can do tutorials with our teachers.

Shelton says the district is currently exploring options to provide internet service to students who live in some of the county’s most rural areas.

“In areas like Safford, in Minter, down in Pleasant Hill, where we know that our internet is kind of spotty. Somehow or another Dallas County will get our students connected. And that’s our goal.”

The first day of school for the district — is scheduled for August 20th.