Medical Breakthroughs: Benefits of raising the age to buy guns + Benefits of high plant protein

by Samantha Williams

Raising the legal age for handgun sales could prevent hundreds of teen suicides in the U.S. That’s according to researchers at Boston University School of Public Health. They found states with a minimum purchase age of 21 were associated with an 18% reduction in adolescent suicides ages 18 to 20.

A study in the ‘British Medical Journal’ finds that diets high in protein, especially plant protein, are linked to a lower risk of death. Plant proteins found in whole grains and nuts are beneficial for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.