Montgomery Doctor Charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance Released on Bond

by Alabama News Network Staff

The doctor arrested during the execution of a search warrant at Montgomery doctor’s office made his initial court appearance in front of Judge Susan Walker on Thursday, June 23. Dr. D’livro Beauchamp arrested Wednesday, June 22 at Obelisk Healthcare faces Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance charges. DEA agents served the warrant and made the arrest.

1/4 IMG_3164

2/4 IMG_3162

3/4 IMG_3166

4/4 Woodmere Bust







A preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for July 31 will be by video conference. Judge Jerusha Adams is the judge presiding over the case.

Authorities released Dr. Beauchamp on an unspecified bond.