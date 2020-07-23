MPS Breaks Ground on New Facility for Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

A building at Booker T. Washington Magnet School in Montgomery caught fire and burned down back in 2018. On Thursday, June 23, Montgomery Public School made a major step in the building process by breaking ground on a new location for the school.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore tells me the project should take around two years to complete. Here are some project renderings: pic.twitter.com/L49f2blbW8 — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) July 23, 2020

The new site of BTW-Magnet School used be the home of Holy Cross Episcopal School at 4400 Bell Road.

Additions to the main entrance will be made, along with building a new gym. The project will also include building a new black box theater, a new cafeteria, and more. Schools officials say an additional 100,000 square feet will be added to the existing structure.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the benefits of building the new building is that with a new building you can design it so it works from the ground up from the minute it opens. She says with an old building you have to figure out how to make the facility work.

Operations Manager for MPS Chad Anderson says the project is expected to cost close to $20 million. Of the $20 million, around $8 million is covered by the insurance money from the 2018 fire. He says without the insurance money the project would not have been possible.

The project is expected to take around two years to complete.