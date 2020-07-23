Pay It Forward: Xavier Lewis of Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Xavier Lewis of Montgomery .

Lew, as he’s affectionately called, has dedicated his life to service. He’s proud of his 30-year career in the U.S. Air Force,

but he’s known around the River Region for his willingness to step up wherever he’s needed.

Lew retired as a Master Sargent in 1997, then answered another call to service with The River Region United Way.

He says he felt called to apply to the position, because of the help his own family received through the organization as a child. “When I was growing up the only place that my mom could get help, she was a single mom of six children…” he explained ” was through an organization called The Community Chest”.

That’s an early name for The United Way. He served 17 years with he non-profit before retiring again. But, once again retirement didn’t keep him down for long. He’s now dedicated to helping build homes for low-income families through the faith based non-profit Habitat for Humanity.

He was nominated by a Habitat for Humanity colleague, for his outstanding character and dedication to helping others, Those that know him best say he’s always willing to lend a helping hand and is known to keep a smile on his face, even despite dealing with personal tragedy.

With more than 20 years in non-profit work under his tool belt and no plans to slow down just yet, Lew embodies what it means to Pay It Forward every day.

For his efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting Xavier Lewis with $333.