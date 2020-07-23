President Trump Cancels Republican National Convention Scheduled to be in Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Donald Trump says he has scrubbed his planned Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Trump’s formal renomination will still go forward in North Carolina.

Trump said Thursday of Jacksonville, “To have a big convention is not the right time.” Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

