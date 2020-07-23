Vigil Honoring Congressman John Lewis Sunday in Montgomery

by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Al. — Mayor Steven L. Reed will host a vigil to honor the life and legacy of American icon and civil rights hero, Congressman John Lewis, on Sunday, July 26 at 7 p.m. It will take place at Bicentennial Park, located at the corner of S. Bainbridge Street and Dexter Avenue.

Mayor Reed and community leaders ask the public to join them at 1 p.m. as they line the sidewalks on Dexter Avenue to greet the arrival of Congressman Lewis’ procession along the last leg of the Selma-to-Montgomery Voting Rights Trail.

At the Capitol, Congressman Lewis will lie in state, allowing members of the public to pay homage and bid farewell from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants for all events must follow all state and city health orders, including the mask and face covering mandates as well as social distancing protocols.