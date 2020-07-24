Better Rain Chances; Very Active in the Tropics

by Ryan Stinnett

CLASSIC LATE JULY WEATHER: It is another hot and humid day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Today and through the weekend, highs are ranging from the low to mid 90s, while heat index values will be over 100° at times.

Heat-relief comes each day in the form of scattered showers and storms. These can pop-up anytime, but there is a greater coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms form; you just watch to watch radar trends each day. With any storm, expect frequent lightning and intense tropical downpours, which can result in isolated areas of flooding.

Also, some storms can produce damaging wind gusts on occasion due to “wet microburst.”

NEXT WEEK: More of the same is expected as the upper ridge will remain in place across Alabama and the Deep South. Meaning hot and humid days, with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the 90s, with lows in the 70s.

IN THE TROPICS: One area of interest and three active systems, two in the Atlantic, one heading towards Hawaii.

A tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is expected to move westward across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days. Some development of this system is possible early next week when it reaches the western tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

IN THE GULF: At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Hanna was located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 92.4 West. Hanna is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and a turn toward the west is expected tonight, followed by a generally westward motion through the weekend. On the forecast track, the storm center should make landfall along the Texas coast within the warning area on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected until the system makes landfall. Steady weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).

FARTHER OUT: At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 51.8 West. Gonzalo is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands tonight and move across these islands Saturday and into the eastern Caribbean Sea Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and there is still a chance that Gonzalo could become a hurricane before reaching the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected after Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea, and the cyclone is expected to dissipate by the middle of next week. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 mb (29.53 inches).

AND IN THE PACIFIC: At 1100 PM HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 140.3 West. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west. On the forecast track Douglas will approach the Hawaiian Islands Saturday night, and be near those Islands on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph with higher gusts. Douglas is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected to begin on Friday and continue through the weekend. Douglas is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Hawaiian Islands. The estimated minimum central pressure is 954 mb (28.17 inches).

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan