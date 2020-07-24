Estimate: Up to Half of Alabama Students Will Attend Classes Remotely This Fall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State School Superintendent Eric Mackey estimates up to half of the state’s public school students will be attending classes remotely in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mackey said more than a quarter of students are in systems that are only doing remote classes for the first part of year.

He said as many as 15% to 30% of students will be choosing to do remote learning in school systems that have that as an option, in addition to in-person classes.

Mackey spoke Friday in a press conference with U.S. Sen. Doug Jones that was broadcast on Facebook. Mackey asked people to please be patient.

