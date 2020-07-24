Gov. Ivey Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff Honoring Congressman Lewis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Ivey is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend to honor the life of U.S. Congressman John Lewis.

The flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise on Saturday, July 25 to sunrise on Monday, July 27.

Starting Saturday, a six-day Celebration of Life ceremonies will begin in Troy, with stops that include Selma and Montgomery. Rep. Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol Sunday evening.

“As we prepare to lay Congressman Lewis to rest, we are honored to welcome him home to Alabama to sit overlooking Dexter Avenue, as he lies in state in the Alabama State Capitol. Let us remember the life and longstanding public service of Rep. Lewis.,” Governor Ivey said. “As a pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement, he is a proud son of Alabama. He dedicated his life to serving his community and advocating for others, during some of the most difficult times in our nation’s history.”

Rep. Lewis’s body will travel to Washington, D.C. Monday where he will lie in state. The civil rights icon’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta Thursday followed by his burial at South-View Cemetery.

“I join my fellow Alabamians and the nation in mourning the death of Congressman Lewis. I offer my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, his constituents in Georgia, and all who had the pleasure of calling him a friend. We are indebted to his profound service and will forever remember his heroism and his enduring legacy,” Gov. Ivey said.

Rep. Lewis passed away last Friday after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.