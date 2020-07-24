Hot & Humid With Routine Summertime Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

TONIGHT:

A few showers and storms linger through the evening, especially south and west. Otherwise, expect a mostly to eventually partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 80s at 7PM (at least for rain-free spots). Temperatures fall into the upper 70s by 9PM and mid 70s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the low to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

THIS WEEKEND:

Plenty of available moisture thanks to Tropical Storm Hanna means scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. In typical summertime fashion, these are mostly likely during the afternoon and evening, with rain tapering off at night. Saturday and Sunday still feature low to mid 90° heat, with a higher afternoon heat index. Saturday and Sunday night low temperatures range from the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances remain elevated next week, and look highest Tuesday through Thursday. The higher rain chances curb afternoon high temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s most days. Meanwhile, the nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS:

Hanna continues west across the western Gulf Friday evening. Landfall is expected along the southern Texas coast on Saturday. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Hanna to become a category 1 hurricane prior to landfall. No direct impacts to Alabama, but a hose of gulf moisture continues to stream into the state through early next week, leading to higher rain chances.

Gonzalo is still almost 400 miles southeast of the windward islands in the far eastern Caribbean Friday evening. Gonzalo weakened some Friday afternoon, and could dissipate as it enter the Caribbean sea this weekend.