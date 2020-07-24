Medical Breakthroughs: Mothers with Coronavirus + Detecting adrenal cancer

by Samantha Williams

Mothers who have Coronavirus are unlikely to pass along the infection to their newborns even after two weeks of breastfeeding. That’s according to a small study of 120 babies. Researchers in New York found no cases of transmission if the mothers took the recommended precautions such as wearing face coverings.

A new study finds a simple urine test combined with routine imaging may be the best way to detect adrenal cancer. Researchers in the U.K. say the urine test can identify excess hormones which are a key indicator of tumors.