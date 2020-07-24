MPD makes Arrests in String of Car Burglaries

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say they have the two people responsible for a recent string of car burglaries.

The department has charged two juveniles with 60 counts each of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle.

Authorities say between July 13 and July 23, multiple cars were burglarized in the 1700 block of Pine Street and the Hazel Hedge, Old Cloverdale, Park Place, and Thorington Trace Neighborhoods.

Both suspects were identified and taken into custody on July 23.