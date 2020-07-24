Troy University Spring/Summer Commencement

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday Troy University held its Commencement Ceremony.

It was the first graduation ceremony at the university since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Hundreds of graduates walked across the stage to receive their degrees.

Spring graduation was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commencement was staggered into three separate ceremonies to reduce the number of people in the arena and allow for social distancing.

Each graduate was limited to two guest, and mask were required at all times inside of Trojan Arena.

Immediately after each graduation, cleaning crews began sanitizing the arena.

Graduations happened at 9am for the College of Heath and Human Services, 2pm for Communications and The College of Arts and Sciences, and 7pm for the College of Education and the Sorrell College of Business.