Tuskegee Police Make Arrest in Recent Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee Police have made an arrest in a recent shooting.

Jahmari George, 29, of Montgomery, is charged with Assault 2nd in the shooting of Alex Bennett.

The shooting occurred on the night of July 18 in the 2900 block of Pruitt Ct.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.