Two Men Wanted in Connection to Theft in Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department is currently investigating a felony theft that occurred at a retail store.

Police say on July 19 around 12:30PM, two unknown males entered a cell phone retail store.

One of the males was seen on surveillance stealing a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone and a Samsung Galaxy Active2 Watch. The male is wanted for Theft of Property 2nd degree. He is described as a white male wearing a black/white shirt, red shorts, black “A” cap, black shoes, and a multi-patterned face mask. He also has tattoos on his left arm and tattoos on the front of his neck. The suspect was seen leaving the area in a dark 4-door Acura.

The other male is described as a white male wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, cap, and white shoes. Authorities say he did not participate in the theft and that is only a person of interest and wanted for questioning only.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the unidentified men or their whereabouts, you are asked to call Wetumpka Police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.