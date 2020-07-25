Higher Rain Chances Curb The Heat Next Week

by Ben Lang

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms continue through part of the evening, mainly along and north of highway 80. Storms could be intense at times, capable of wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Heavy rain and frequent lightning also accompanies these storms. Rain wanes in intensity and coverage as the evening goes on. Our area looks mostly rain-free by midnight, with a partly cloudy overnight and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Plenty of available moisture thanks to deep southerly flow means scattered to numerous daytime showers and storms. In typical summertime fashion, these are most likely during the afternoon and evening. Sunday still features low to mid 90° heat. Rain tapers off Sunday night, the sky becomes partly cloudy, and lows fall to the low to mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain chances remain elevated next week, and look highest Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime showers and storms could be widespread both days. The higher rain chances curb afternoon high temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s most days. Meanwhile, the nights remain warm and muggy, with lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Hanna made landfall at approximately 5PM Saturday afternoon on Padre Island, Texas with max sustained winds near 90 mph. It turns southwest tonight and weakens to a tropical depression by Sunday afternoon after entering Mexico.

Gonzalo became a remnant low Saturday afternoon after entering the southeast Caribbean sea, and is no longer a threat to the United States.

A tropical wave located west of Africa has an 80% formation chance within the next five days as it continues west across the Atlantic Ocean. Isaias is the next name on the 2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone list if it gains at least tropical storm strength.