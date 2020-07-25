City of Selma Says Goodbye to Rep. John Lewis at Memorial Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

People in Selma are saying their goodbyes to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis. A memorial service was held tonight at Brown Chapel AME Church, one of the cornerstones of the civil rights movement.

While the public wasn’t allowed inside due to social distancing requirements, many watched live coverage on television. Selma Mayor Darrio Melton provided a welcome to dignitaries and guests who knew Lewis well.

One of those was Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Selma in Congress and has long considered Lewis her mentor. She remembered how Lewis surprised everyone by appearing at this year’s Bridge Crossing Jubilee even as he battled cancer.

She said of tonight’s service, “This is a homecoming celebration of life.”

Guest speaker Martin Luther King III, son of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a mentor to Lewis, said, “Our great loss is a reunion on the other side,” as he spoke of how Lewis will once again see Dr. King and many other civil rights leaders who have previously passed away.

Brown Chapel AME Church Pastor Rev. Leodis Strong made note of how the service was the first service to be held inside the church since March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

