Complete Coverage of the Life of Rep. John Lewis from Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is covering the life and work of Rep. John Lewis. He died Friday, July 17 at the age of 80.

His service is being remembered across Alabama. Here is a complete look at recent stories we have on him. We will be adding to this list in the coming days:

EVENTS:

List of local events to remember Rep. John Lewis

Troy University service with family speaking

Selma memorial service – coverage Saturday night

Montgomery vigil – coverage Sunday night

THE LIFE OF JOHN LEWIS:

Details of his life and death at the age of 80

Timeline of his life

Bus ticket from Dr. Martin Luther King starts lifetime of civil rights service for Rep. John Lewis

Bloody Sunday in 1965 shaped life of Rep. John Lewis

HOW REP. JOHN LEWIS IS REMEMBERED:

Youngest sister of Rep. John Lewis speaks to Alabama News Network about her brother

Selma residents react to the news of his death

Gov. Kay Ivey orders flags to be flown at half-staff

Statement from Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

ISSUES THAT LIE AHEAD:

Some in Selma oppose renaming Edmund Pettus Bridge in memory of Rep. John Lewis

Democrats in Congress want to honor Lewis with action on voting rights

Stay with Alabama News Network for more coverage of how Rep. John Lewis is remembered.