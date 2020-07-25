Family Remembers Rep. John Lewis at Troy University Service

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of Rep. John Lewis took time to speak publicly about his life at a service this morning at Troy University. Alabama News Network aired the service live.

“He was a humble man, a simple man, a man of God,” his youngest sister Rosa Tyner said.

She remembered her brother saying, “If you see something wrong, do something.”

Rep. John Lewis lived that statement, dedicating his life to civil rights and public service. He died Friday, July 17 at the age of 80.

“This is not a goodbye, just a different kind of hello,” his sister Ethel Tyner said. She and other family members say that he was known as “Robert” to them.

Besides the five family members who spoke, there were others who remembered his life.

Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said that the brother of Rep. John Lewis, Grant Lewis, had touched his own life when he coached him on an all-star ball team in 1986. That was the same year that John Lewis successfully ran for Congress in Georgia for the first time.

In remarks to open the service, Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins said a university leadership program would be renamed “The Congressman John Lewis Leadership Conference” in the congressman’s memory.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more coverage of the life and work of Rep. John Lewis.