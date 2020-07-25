Millbrook Man Arrested on Murder Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police have announced that 19-year-old Thomas Killingsworth of Millbrook was arrested this morning and charged with murder. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in Montgomery.

Killingsworth had been wanted in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Kendrick Williams of Millbrook. Police say on July 11, they responded to shots being fired in the 2600 block of Sharon Lane. That’s where they say they found Williams with a gunshot wound. He later died at a Montgomery hospital.

Killingsworth was taken to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains in custody under a $75,000 bond.