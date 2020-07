by Samantha Williams

MONTGOMERY, Al. — On Saturday, July 25 at about 12:15 pm, Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to subjects shot.

Upon arrival, three adult male victims were found with gunshot wounds. All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available for release at this time.