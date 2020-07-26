Civil Rights Icon John Lewis Makes Final Bridge Crossing in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of people flocked to Selma to watch Congressman John Lewis make his final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Shouts of “Thank you” — “Farewell” — and “Good trouble” erupted from the crowd — as the horse drawn carriage carrying Lewis’ body — made its way onto the bridge.

“It was really important to be here today. I think his, Congressman Lewis’ message is more important now than ever. To not lose hope. To keep faith and be optimistic and keep hoping for better days,” said Mary Browning Huntington of Nashville.

Fifty five years ago — state troopers blocked Lewis’ path and attacked — and red blood stained the bridge.

Today — troopers stood at attention and saluted — and red rose petals marked the path of Lewis’ carriage — over the bridge to the other side.