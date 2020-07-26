Elevated Daytime Rain Chances Continue This Week

by Ben Lang

TONIGHT:

A line of storms continues southeast to northwest through our area early this evening. As of 6PM, it was already in a weakening mode. Still, expect heavy downpours, some lightning, and even gusty winds along the leading edge of these storms. After these storms move through, temperatures fall into the 70s and pretty much hover there for the rest of the evening and overnight. Our area should be mostly rain-free by midnight with the sky becoming partly cloudy. Lows range from the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Another routine late July afternoon with a scattered coverage of afternoon showers and storms. These storms begin firing around midday and persist through the early evening, then taper off. Before the rain arrives, expect highs to warm into the low 90s in most locations, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky.

THE REST OF THIS WEEK:

Rain chances increase further on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime showers and storms could be widespread both days. The more widespread rain/clouds curb afternoon high temperatures, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days. The rain chance returns to a scattered category on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures climb as a result. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday, and mid 90s Friday.

TROPICS:

Hanna weakened to a tropical depression over north Mexico Sunday afternoon. It made landfall at approximately 5PM Saturday afternoon on Padre Island, Texas with max sustained winds near 90 mph. It dissipates into a remnant low by Monday afternoon.

A tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has a 90% formation chance within five days as it continues west towards the lesser Antilles. Isaias is the next name on the 2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone list if it gains at least tropical storm strength.