Historic Brown Chapel Church Hosts Services Honoring John Lewis

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma paid tribute to the life and legacy of Civil Rights icon — Congressman John Lewis.

A private ceremony was held at the historic Brown Chapel AME Church.

Selma native Congresswoman Terri Sewell shared her admiration for her colleague and mentor during the ceremony.

“Can’t you hear him. We come to Selma one more time. To inspire. To be reminded that we must do the work that justice and equality calls us to do,” said Sewell.

“That was John. Always fighting for what he believed in. Willing to risk his own life for the betterment of humanity.”

A three-hour public viewing immediately followed the private service.

On Sunday — a horse drawn carriage will carry Lewis from Brown Chapel Church — along the historic trail route — and over the Edmund Pettus Bridge — one last time.

The public is invited to view the processional.