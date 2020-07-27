Businessman Accused of Faking Own Death to Avoid Prosecution for COVID-19 Loan Fraud

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities have captured a businessman accused of faking his own death to avoid prosecution for fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in forgivable loans intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The U.S. Marshals Service says David Staveley, who also goes by Kurt Sanborn, was captured last week in Georgia. Prosecutors say the Andover, Massachusetts, man sought nearly $440,000 in fraudulent loans for three restaurants.

Authorities say he removed his GPS monitoring device and last month faked his own death with a suicide note in his car. He was found in Georgia using a false identity.

An email seeking comment was sent to his attorney.

