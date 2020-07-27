Decent Daily Rain Chances This Week, Especially Tuesday and Wednesday

by Ben Lang

THE REST OF TODAY:

Showers and storms start to develop shortly after midday, and could become widely scattered by the mid to late afternoon. There is also an area of showers and storms advancing through southeast Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and northwest Florida. This activity could work into south and southwest Alabama by this afternoon and enhance the rain chance there. Showers and storms gradually taper off this evening, with our area mainly rain-free by midnight. Overnight lows range between the low and mid 70s, with a mostly cloudy sky overhead.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms appear numerous to widespread in coverage over the next couple of days. The higher chance for rain coupled with more cloud-cover results in a little less heat. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday. Most of the rain still winds down Tuesday night, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Showers and storms become numerous to widespread again on Wednesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY:

The rain chance returns to a scattered category at the end of the week. High temperatures climb as a result. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s Thursday, and mid 90s Friday. Outside of the chance for rain, expect a partly cloudy sky each day.

TROPICS:

Hanna remains a tropical depression in central Mexico. It made landfall at approximately 5PM Saturday afternoon on Padre Island, Texas as a Category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds near 90 mph. It dissipates into a remnant low today.

A tropical wave located in the central Atlantic has a 90% formation chance within five days as it continues west towards the lesser Antilles. Isaias is the next name on the 2020 Atlantic tropical cyclone list if it becomes a tropical storm.