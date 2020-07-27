Increased Rain Potential Through Midweek

by Shane Butler

High pressure continues to hang over the deep south and that’s been keeping us hot and humid lately. We do see a wave working across the area Tuesday into midweek and this disturbance should enhance our rain chances and possibly take the heat down just a notch. Any early morning clouds and showers will help slow the heating. Mid to upper 80s are more likely the next couple of days. Rain and storms will work over the area and some spots could pick up a good soaking. Later in the week, we start trending towards fewer storms and higher temperatures. It’s what we’ve seen for most of July, and August is looking awfully familiar as well. Mean while in the tropics, we’re tracking another system that shows signs of development. It’s over the eastern Atlantic but will be approaching the Leeward Islands by late Wednesday. There’s plenty of time to watch it, so we will keep you posted.