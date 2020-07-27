Lawmaker Criticized for Honoring Confederate, KKK Figure

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama lawmaker is facing criticism over a social media post marking the birthday of a Confederate general who became an early leader in the Ku Klux Klan.

Republican Rep. Will Dismukes said he had a great time speaking at an annual celebration for Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The post appeared on Facebook on Sunday, the same day that the state was honoring the late John Lewis, an Alabama native who served for decades in Congress and had a long record fighting for civil rights.

Dismukes later posted that it was not his intent to disrespect Lewis or glorify the Klan.

