Long-time Ft. Deposit Mayor Set to Pass the Torch

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Longtime Fort Deposit Mayor Fletcher Fountain won’t be on the ballot in the upcoming municipal elections in August.

After serving five terms in office — Fountain decided not to seek re-election.

“I decided it’s about time to hang it up. Age, and my wife is not in the best of health, so I want to go home and spend more time with her. You can’t do a good job with your mind in two places,” Fountain said.

Fountain made history twenty years ago — when he was elected the city’s first black mayor.

He says over all — the city is better shape now — than it was when he took office.

“You don’t get re-elected five straight terms for nothing. That’s 20 years. So, you got to be doing something right. You got to be doing some good,” he said.

Fort Deposit voters are now set to make history once again — in this year’s election.

The two candidate for the mayor office are both women.

And whoever wins will be the first woman — ever elected mayor of the city.