by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, July 27, around 9:00, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cottondale Road. When units arrived, they found heavy smoke and flame coming from within the structure.

The home received major damage throughout.

Everyone was out of the home when units arrived and there were no injuries to the occupants or fire personnel.

Montgomery Fire units are investigating what led to the fire.