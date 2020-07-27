Montgomery Police Identify Victim in City’s 38th Murder of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the July 26 shooting death of Lee Ziegler, 50, of Montgomery.

On Sunday, July 26, around 10 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 Block of Fairview Avenue in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Ziegler who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation. The will be the 38th Murder of 2020.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.