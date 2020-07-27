Two MLB Games Postponed as Miami Marlins Deal with Coronavirus Outbreak

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two major league games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was called off, as was the New York Yankees’ game at Philadelphia.

The Yankees would have been in the same clubhouse the Marlins used last weekend.

Major League Baseball announced the cancellation of both games about 7 1/5 hours before the scheduled first pitch, saying additional COVID-19 testing was being conducted.

