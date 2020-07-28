A Rainy Wednesday Ahead

by Shane Butler

An abundant supply of moisture seems to be in place across the state this week. As a result, we expect showers and storms each day. You can expect occasional downpours with gusty winds and lightning. Temps are going to be held down just a bit through Thursday. The clouds and rain activity should slow the daytime heating. Highs will only manage mid to upper 80s. We begin a return towards hot and humid conditions as we go into the upcoming weekend. Temps climb back into the 90s and the showers and storms become fewer in number. We see this trend continuing into next week. On another note, the tropics remain a bit active. A potential tropical cyclone is making its way towards the windward/leeward islands. It could become a tropical storm tonight or tomorrow. This system could be over south Florida over the upcoming weekend.