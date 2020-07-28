Alabama News Network Adds New TV Channel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is adding a new TV channel to its lineup. The channel is called “getTV.”

You can see this channel over the air by using an antenna and tuning to 8.7.

getTV features many classic TV shows such as “Good Times”, “All in the Family”, “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “The Steve Harvey Show.” If you like watching MeTV on 8.2, you’ll want to check out the shows on getTV 8.7.

Get more information about getTV here.

Here is the current station lineup for WAKA CBS 8:

8.1 – CBS 8

8.2 – MeTV

8.3 – ion television

8.4 – QVC

8.7 – getTV

All of us at Alabama News Network hope you’ll enjoy the classic shows on getTV!